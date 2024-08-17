Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 23,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 502,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.