Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 23,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 32,331 shares.The stock last traded at $43.69 and had previously closed at $43.24.
Central Securities Trading Up 0.5 %
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.