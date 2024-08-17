Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.