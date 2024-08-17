Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

CSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

