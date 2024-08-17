Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

