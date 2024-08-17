Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $69,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $186.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

