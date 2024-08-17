Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.55.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$10.03 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.52%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.