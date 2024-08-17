Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.55.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$7.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

