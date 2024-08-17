Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.55.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$10.03 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$7.60 and a one year high of C$10.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

