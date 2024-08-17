Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LATG opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of -0.01. Chenghe Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.
Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition I
Chenghe Acquisition I Company Profile
Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chenghe Acquisition I
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.