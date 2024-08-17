Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LATG opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of -0.01. Chenghe Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition I

Chenghe Acquisition I Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

