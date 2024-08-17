Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 29th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.16.
