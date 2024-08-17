Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 29th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

