Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS CHKR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.12%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

