China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,288,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHOLF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.81.
About China Oilfield Services
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.