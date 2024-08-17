China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,288,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHOLF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

