China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of CAOVY opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

