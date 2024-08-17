China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,279,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 23,083,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,209.4 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

CHWRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

