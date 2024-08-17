Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.24.

CHR stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$492.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.25.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

