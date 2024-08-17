Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

CHD opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

