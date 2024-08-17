Ciena Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,301 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 161% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,267 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.