Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Shares of CGX opened at C$10.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$671.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

