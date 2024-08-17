Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Cineverse Stock Performance

CNVS stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Cineverse has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

