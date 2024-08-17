Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

CSCO stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

