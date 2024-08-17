Citigroup Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.08.

CRWD opened at $262.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.96. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 495.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,643 shares of company stock worth $50,749,324. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

