Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Buys $11,165.70 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg acquired 4,090 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $11,165.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,741 shares in the company, valued at $67,542.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jon Stenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jon Stenberg acquired 2,155 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $5,883.15.

On Thursday, August 8th, Jon Stenberg acquired 3,514 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $9,136.40.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jon Stenberg purchased 4,580 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,862.20.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Citizens, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Citizens had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,226 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Further Reading

