Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Organigram by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Organigram by 26.4% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 252,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 52,852 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Organigram by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organigram in the first quarter worth $340,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Performance

Organigram stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Organigram in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organigram

Organigram Profile

(Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.