Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Janel Riley Sells 17,938 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CAO Janel Riley sold 17,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $1,317,904.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,726.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janel Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.43 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

