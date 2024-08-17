Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,499,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 7,463,702 shares.The stock last traded at $2.45 and had previously closed at $2.51.
Clover Health Investments Stock Up 6.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.10.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.