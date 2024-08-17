Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,499,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 7,463,702 shares.The stock last traded at $2.45 and had previously closed at $2.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 40.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

