Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 32.7% in July

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

