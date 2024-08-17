Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.9 days.
Cogeco Trading Down 1.5 %
Cogeco stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.
Cogeco Company Profile
