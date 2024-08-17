Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,476 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $702,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 592.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,486 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $205.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.84. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $5,083,653.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $4,170,337.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,020,588.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

