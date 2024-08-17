Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.