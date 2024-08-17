Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
