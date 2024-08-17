Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

