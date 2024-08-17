Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Insider Brian E. Lane Sells 15,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.0 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $330.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.80 and its 200-day moving average is $305.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.