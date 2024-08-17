Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Raises Dividend to $1.64 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.6378 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $91.63 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $92.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

