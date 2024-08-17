CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) COO Gregoire Maes Sells 50,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CompoSecure stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

