CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) COO Gregoire Maes Sells 50,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CompoSecure Stock Performance
CompoSecure stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
