CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault Sells 130,859 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $11.08 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $892.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

