Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma Buys 573,453 Shares

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 573,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $6,101,539.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,450,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,718,065.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Drilling L.P. Arkoma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 981,898 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,946,626.74.

On Friday, August 9th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

