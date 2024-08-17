Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $10.51

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.24. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 327,149 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRK

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,169,815.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 573,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,450,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,718,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,032,087 shares of company stock worth $38,124,794 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $91,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.