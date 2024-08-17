Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 740,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,570.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of CCRDF stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.
About Concordia Financial Group
