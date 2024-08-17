Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00.

Confluent Stock Up 0.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Confluent by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.