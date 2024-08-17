ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 48,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

COP opened at $111.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

