COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.50

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 16320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CDP. Wedbush raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -109.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

