Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Down 1.9%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.02. Approximately 17,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 533,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $571.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $862,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Stories

