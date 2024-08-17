Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 459,713 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 112.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.