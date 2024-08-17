Craig Hallum Lowers Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target to $15.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FENC. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.33 and a beta of 0.29. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

