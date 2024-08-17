Crescent Energy (CRGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Crescent Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 9,344 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

