Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 38,495 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $228,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,840 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $336,908.98.

On Monday, August 12th, Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79.

On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of CRCT opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.11. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cricut by 584.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 361,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cricut by 42.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 135,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.