CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23.

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $262.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

