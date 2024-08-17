CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Scotiabank

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.08.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $262.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 495.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,643 shares of company stock worth $50,749,324. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

