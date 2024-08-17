Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Crown worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,665,695. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

