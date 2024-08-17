Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

