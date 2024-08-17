Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

