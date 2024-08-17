David Prentice Buys 1,681,818 Shares of Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK – Get Free Report) insider David Prentice acquired 1,681,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,500.00 ($12,171.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and appraisal of oil and gas projects in the United States. The company develops oil and gas assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, the United States. It also involved in the leasing of acreage opportunities.

